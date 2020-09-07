Canyoneering guide seriously injured after falling near Zion National Park

KANE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A Canyoneering guide was seriously injured after falling in Birch Hollow near Zion National Park.

According to a post on the Kane County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Facebook, on Saturday, the man was giving a tour and the biner block got stuck on the edge of a rappel.

“The guide scaled the rocks back up to get it unstuck and then rigged to the rope that you would normally pull,” stated the post. “This caused him to fall approximately 15 feet causing traumatic injuries.”

East Zion Fire Department with the help of Kane County Sheriff Search and Rescue Technical Ropes Team responded and a Utah Department of Public Safety helicopter, they were able to hoist the man out of the canyon and to an ambulance waiting nearby.

Rescuers say the man is now listed in stable condition.

