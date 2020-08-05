Canyon School District pushes back first day of school one week

SANDY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Canyon School District has pushed back the first day of school for the fall semester by one week.
The School district says school will now start on August 24th instead of the initial August 17th. They say this will give Canyons teachers, principals, and Education Support Professionals, extra time to prepare for the school year.
