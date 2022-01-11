Canyons School District calls for remote learning day due to COVID-19, staff shortages

FILE – In this image made from video, an empty classroom is shown at David Ellis Academy in Detroit, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. Facing a surge in COVID-19 cases, the Detroit Public Schools Community District joins a growing number of U.S. districts moving classes online. In Detroit, a district of 50,000 students, the move once again leaves parents juggling home and work schedules around the educational needs of their children. (AP Photo/Mike Householder File)

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – The Canyons School District has announced an emergency Remote-Learning Day on Tuesday, Jan. 18.

In a statement to parents, the district says a steady rise in student absences, COVID-19 cases, and worsening staffing shortages have prompted the school district to call for the Emergency Remote-Learning Day.

The temporary shift to remote learning was approved by the Canyons Board of Education in consultation with the Utah State Board of Education, state elected leaders, and the Salt Lake County Health Department with the understanding that this will better meet students’ academic, safety, and wellness needs.

Because the Remote Learning Day falls after the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend and an already scheduled no-student day on Friday, Jan. 14, this will give Canyons schools five consecutive days to “pause and reset.”

After the five-day pause, the District’s dashboard of active COVID-19 cases will reset to zero for all schools.

The hope is to disrupt transmission of the virus, while keeping the disruption to family schedules at a minimum. To provide teachers and school staff with additional planning time to support the needs of the growing numbers of students who out sick and learning from home, the Board also approved two additional remote-learning Fridays, bringing to eight the total of Remote Fridays for the year.

The school plans to resume in-person learning on Jan. 19.