Can’t find your keys? Apple introduces a new product that can help

CUPERTINO, California (ABC4) – Constantly losing your keys? Apple has introduced a new product meant to help with that.

The new device, dubbed the Apple “AirTag,” can be attached to handbags, keys, backpacks, or other items. The device then works with Apple’s “Find My Network” to help users locate their lost items, Apple explained in a news release.

Apple says that users will be able to customize their AirTag with various accessories like a leather key ring and have the option to add a free engraving to the device. AirTags will also be sold in multiple different colors

The small, circular device can be purchased either individually for $29 or in packs of four for $99.

“We’re excited to bring this incredible new capability to iPhone users with the introduction of AirTag, leveraging the vast Find My Network to help them keep track of and find the important items in their lives,” says Kaiann Drance, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide iPhone Product Marketing.

“With its design, unparalleled finding experience, and built-in privacy and security features, AirTag will provide customers with another way to leverage the power of the Apple ecosystem and enhance the versatility of iPhone.”

AirTags go on sale beginning April 30.

