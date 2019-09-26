Candlelight vigil to remember Utah domestic violence victims

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Community members and leaders from across Utah gathered at the state Capitol Wednesday night to remember the 30 lives lost to domestic violence in the past year.

“Unfortunately it is very common. In Utah about one-in-three women in her lifetime will experience physical violence, stalking, and or sexual violence by a current or former intimate partner,” said Jenn Oxborrow, Executive Director of the Utah Domestic Violence Coalition.

The groups Utah Domestic Violence Coalition and Utah Homicide Survivors say they also held the vigil to help bring awareness to domestic violence in the state of Utah, the need to increase victim safety and to propose legislative changes to support survivors.

Free and confidential help and support for victims and survivors of domestic and intimate partner violence is available 24/7: 1-800-897-LINK (5465) If you or someone else is in immediate danger, or in an emergency, call 9-1-1 immediately.

