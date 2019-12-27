Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds

New Years Eve in Las Vegas with 8 News NOW

Can you look 10 years younger with a simple skin treatment?

News
Posted: / Updated:

Remarkable Women 876×150

Remarkle Women Contest

We’re all looking for ways to turn back the clock. One of the biggest ways you can look younger is getting rid of those under eye bags. You’re in luck because we may have a solution.

Surae Chin introduces you to Plexaderm and what they call a fast acting product.

If you have wrinkles or bags under your eyes and have considered injections or surgery, think again.

Plexaderm is a new product that works to reduce the key signs of aging. The company representatives say it gets rid of those pesky wrinkles in hardly any time at all.

Lifestyle consultant Stephanie Jacoli demonstrates how it works.

Stephanie says Plexaderm uses the power of silicates derived from shale clay that work to tighten your skin in as little as 5-minutes without injections, without any prescription, without any real effort.

For more information visit plexaderm.com or call (1)-800-214-3981. They have a holiday special happening now. For a limited time get 50% OFF plus free shipping when you call or order now.

This story includes sponsored content.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Videos

Pasco man arrested for "terrorizing" neighborhood with lawn mower

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pasco man arrested for "terrorizing" neighborhood with lawn mower"

Body cam: Pasco man arrested for disturbing neighborhood with loud revving

Thumbnail for the video titled "Body cam: Pasco man arrested for disturbing neighborhood with loud revving"

WATCH: Exclusive video shows moments before officer-involved shooting in South Ogden

Thumbnail for the video titled "WATCH: Exclusive video shows moments before officer-involved shooting in South Ogden"

Winter weather conditions brought traffic to a crawl on I-15 near Primm, Nevada Thur & Fri

Thumbnail for the video titled "Winter weather conditions brought traffic to a crawl on I-15 near Primm, Nevada Thur & Fri"

Dog missing four years, returns home in time for Christmas

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dog missing four years, returns home in time for Christmas"

Second crash involving homeless pedestrian prompts councilmember to advocate for crosswalk near shelter

Thumbnail for the video titled "Second crash involving homeless pedestrian prompts councilmember to advocate for crosswalk near shelter"
More Video News
Remarkle Women Contest

Don't Miss