Can you identify a pika? The mountain mammal has a Utah weather link

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Valley snow is yet again in the forecast, and up in the higher elevations, a mountain top mammal is gathering and saving for winter.

The pika lives in Utah’s mountains from Bear Lake all the way to Zion National Park.

“They are just the cutest little guys. They call you with that sharp call of theirs, I just love looking of them,” said Monte Christensen, a hiker from Cottonwood Heights.

The animals have the body of a hamster, ears of a mouse and are related to rabbits. They live primarily above 7,000 feet elevation and thrive in cooler temperatures underneath rock falls. Many folks who hike in the mountains have stumbled across these creatures and they are one of the few mammals that skip hibernation.

“They do not hibernate, so they pile up these huge piles of food, and then during the winter, they live under the rock and come out and grab their food,” said Christensen.

Some avid skiers and outdoor enthusiasts believe pika piles will indicate the type of winter we will see and the number of storms we will face in the mountains. Last year, ABC4 News did a story on piles and found out the mammal responds to previous weather patterns and if we have dry conditions the pikas will gather for a longer time. We did have big piles last year, and a big winter followed. This year, there are decent sized pika piles yet again.

“It’s a fun hypothesis, I’m not sure there is all that much to support it, I think pikas are going to gather as much food as they can, and what’s ever available in a given year they are going to store away,” said Kim Hersey, the Mammal Conservation Manager at the Division of Wildlife Resources.

Pikas are a big part of Utah’s ecosystem and are found throughout the Great Basin. Some can even live in sagebrush environments, but in the last little while, isolated, lower elevation populations have declined. Hersey said it could be a result of climate change, and it is something agencies have been tracking for the last decade.

“There’s been concern that might be tied to climate change. In Utah, we’ve been studying pikas during repeated monitoring for a decade, and luckily we haven’t seen too many declines in the state and they seem to be doing well,” said Hersey, the Mammal Conservation Manager at the Division of Wildlife Resources.

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pinpoint Weather Forecasts

Pikas linked to Utah weather pattern?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pikas linked to Utah weather pattern?"

Utah's Most Accurate Forecast with Meteorologist Alana Brophy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Utah's Most Accurate Forecast with Meteorologist Alana Brophy"

Weather School - Liberty Elementary

Thumbnail for the video titled "Weather School - Liberty Elementary"

Cold temperatures on the way: What you need to do to prepare

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cold temperatures on the way: What you need to do to prepare"

Utah's Most Accurate Forecast with Meteorologist Alana Brophy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Utah's Most Accurate Forecast with Meteorologist Alana Brophy"
More Weather

Latest News Videos

FrontRunner Crash Rescue

Thumbnail for the video titled "FrontRunner Crash Rescue"

RAW: Stanley Mossburg transported to jail

Thumbnail for the video titled "RAW: Stanley Mossburg transported to jail"

Pikas linked to Utah weather pattern?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pikas linked to Utah weather pattern?"

300 Utah domestic violence victims lost their lives last year -- how Salt Lake City officials are remembering them

Thumbnail for the video titled "300 Utah domestic violence victims lost their lives last year -- how Salt Lake City officials are remembering them"

Equality Utah fires back after church announces opposition to conversion therapy ban

Thumbnail for the video titled "Equality Utah fires back after church announces opposition to conversion therapy ban"

St. George Fire Department will need to expand quickly, officials say

Thumbnail for the video titled "St. George Fire Department will need to expand quickly, officials say"
More Video News

Don't Miss

The Mel Robbins Show

Trending Stories