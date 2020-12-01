Can Utah reach herd immunity from COVID-19?

Who will be the first to get COVID-19 vaccines? AP Illustration/Peter Hamlin

Utah (ABC4 News) — Is herd immunity a possibility for COVID-19?

Recent talk of a COVID-19 vaccine making its way to Utah by mid-December has left Utahns wondering what exactly the vaccine’s distribution will mean in the long run.

According to an article published by Intermountain Healthcare, long before COVID-19, scientists understood the transmission cycle and immunity of four other coronaviruses that are widespread causes of respiratory infections in humans.

Other respiratory viruses, such as influenza and RSV, immunity to coronaviruses is very short-lived, up to around nine months at the longest. This is why the common viruses are considered seasonal and we see spikes in cases every year because the “herd” of people with the virus never develops enough immunity, allowing for herd immunity.

What is herd immunity? According to Intermountain, herd immunity, also known as “population immunity,” refers to situations when enough members of a population or herd develop immunity to a pathogen to prevent further outbreaks.

Not all infectious diseases can be controlled through herd immunity. Herd immunity success depends on two factors:

The percentage of the population that must develop immunity before the disease is controlled How long immunity lasts.

If herd immunity were to take place for COVID-19, Intermountain Healthcare says 70% of the population would have to have been infected with COVID-19 every nine months.

“In order to achieve herd immunity to COVID-19, 70 percent of the population would have be to infected every nine months! In other words, it’s impossible to achieve herd immunity to COVID-19 through widespread transmission,” said Dr. Brandon Webb with Intermountain Healthcare.

What would happen if restrictions were removed and the virus ran its course?

According to the article, in order for 70% of the U.S. population to be infected in a nine-month period, there would be an estimated 230 million cases, about 850,000 cases a day.

The article states the following could happen if all restrictions were removed:

More than five times more people would get sick than in a typical flu season

More than 1 billion work days lost

An estimated $109 billion in lost income

More than 42,000 patients would be hospitalized every day

More than 11 million hospital admissions

So, if herd immunity isn’t possible for COVID-19 what can we do?

“The goal of vaccines is to stimulate long-lasting immunity without the collateral damage of natural infection,” as stated in the Intermountain Healthcare article. It is unknown how long-lasting the immunity from the vaccine will be. If vaccine results prove to have a good safety profile, they will represent the only viable way of achieving herd immunity, even if it means yearly vaccination.

“Until a vaccine is widely available, we must suppress transmission by limiting contact with non-household members, and wearing masks and distancing when contact with others is unavoidable. These measures work and will limit unnecessary deaths and economic impact while we wait for an effective vaccine,” as stated in the article.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Utah health officials have been committed to providing Utahns with up-to-date health information and recommendations to help people make informed decisions to protect their families, businesses, and Utah communities.

“When the vaccine is available, every Utahn age 18 years or older should get vaccinated for COVID-19. If as many people as possible get vaccinated, and we continue to follow health recommendations, we will win the fight against this virus,” as stated on Utah.gov.

Utah will receive a limited supply of the vaccine to being with. Policymakers are developing plans to make sure those at the highest risk will get the vaccine first.

According to the Utah Department of Health officials, a plan has been worked on to prioritize vaccination groups on the state and local levels. The plan is based on current information about COVID-19 vaccines, state and local data, the vaccine storage capability of facilities, and guidance from the CDC and the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices.