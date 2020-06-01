ZION NATIONAL PARK, UTAH (ABC4 News) – Drought conditions are creating ultra dry grass and now that dry grass is fire fuel, ready to burn. In order to protect everyone visiting Zion National Park the best they can. as of June 1, 2020 at 12:01am restrictions are now in place prohibiting campfires and smoking in vegetated areas.

RELATED: Visitors collapse in heat at Zion National Park

The fire restrictions will now be enforced until rescinded by the Superintendant.

Zion Canyon Overlook

In a press release sent to ABC4 News, park officials feel that the risk to public safety and property within Zion National Park from human-caused fire is great enough, the restrictions are necessary.

RELATED: Fire restrictions expanded in Southern Utah

What’s caused the incendiary situation is late winter and early spring rains led to a big crop of invasive grasses growing in Zion Canyon. The grasses are now curing out and becoming extremely flammable. The present an imminent fire danger to park visitors and facilities, especially the campgrounds in Zion Canyon.

RELATED 2020 Fire Season off to a raging start, mostly human caused fires.

Here are the new fire rules, what you can and can’t do in Zion National Park.

Setting, building, maintaining, attending, or using a campfire (including charcoal) in campgrounds, picnic areas, or permanently improved places of habitation.* *Stoves and grills fueled by petroleum fuels such as Liquid Propane Gas (LPG), butane, or white gas are allowed.

*Stoves and grills fueled by petroleum fuels such as Liquid Propane Gas (LPG), butane, or white gas are allowed. Smoking in vegetated areas .*

*No smoking except in an enclosed vehicle, or a developed recreation site clear of vegetation, or other areas devoid of vegetation with a minimum of three (3) feet in diameter clear down to mineral soil.

.* *No smoking except in an enclosed vehicle, or a developed recreation site clear of vegetation, or other areas devoid of vegetation with a minimum of three (3) feet in diameter clear down to mineral soil. Discharging, or using any kind of fireworks or other pyrotechnic devices, is prohibited at all times on all federal lands, including Zion National Park.

Fire caused in a campground

The National Park Service reminds everyone violation of the above prohibited acts is punishable by a fine of not more than $5,000 dollars and/or imprisonment for not more than 12 months or both.

The weather models say Utah weather is going to be warmer and dryer than normal so be careful when you are enjoying Utah’s wild lands.

Washington County Level 1 restrictions are also being implemented.