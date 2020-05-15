KANE COUNTY, UTAH (ABC4 News) – A man has fallen to his death at Alstrom Point in Kane County a popular place for photographers who want to take pictures of Lake Powell.

According to a press release put out on the Kane County Sheriff’s Facebook page:

The Sheriff’s Office received a call about an individual who had fallen off a cliff overlooking Lake Powell. It is located in a remote area of Kane County overlooking Gunsight Bay and Padre Bay.

The caller said he and his 26-year-old friend, Ian Brisbin, had camped at the point the night of May 13th. Both are from and work in the Page, Arizona area. The caller had gone to bed after midnight while Ian stayed up to watch the stars.

When the caller woke up he was unable to locate Ian, he looked over the edge of the cliff and noticed some belongings. Ian’s body was located about 70 feet below.

When the Kane County Deputy arrived, he determined Ian was dead and it would require the use of a rope team to retrieve his body. A rope rescue team from Kane County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue and National Park Service worked together to raise the body to the top of the cliff.

The initial investigation was handled by the Kane County Sheriff’s Deputies, and a Kane County Medical examiner.

The press release states: At this time the incident appears to be an accident.

