Campaign begins for Utah County students to ‘Join the Maskerade’

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 News) – With eyes recently turning to Utah County due to the uptick in COVID-19 cases among young adults there, Provo City is expanding their #MaskUpProvo campaign to speak more effectively and specifically to students.

‘Join the Maskerade’ is the new branch of the campaign that the Provo City Municipal Council dedicated $100,000 from federal COVID-19 funds towards.

The Utah Department of Health recently reported that with Utah County being home to 20% of the state’s population, the county has accounted for 40% of the new COVID-19 cases, largely driven by youth ages 15-24. “Since we’re the issue, we’ll solve the issue,” said Mayor Kaufusi.

Kaufusi needed young digital marketing professionals who knew how best to talk to students. She found and hired the ideal marketing agency with Y Digital from Brigham Young University.

“Not only do our employees have the skills to run an effective digital campaign but because our employees are students, this project quickly became more than a job,” said Adam Durfee, the managing director and founder of Y Digital, “it became the opportunity to get back some of the college life they and their peers feel they are missing.”

The team at Y Digital then created the campaign ‘Join the Maskerade’. The new campaign is an interactive three-month-long digital marketing campaign encouraging all Utah County students to sign a pledge agreeing to wear a face mask in all appropriate circumstances so they can continue enjoying their college experience.

By signing the pledge at JoinTheMaskerade.com, students earn entries for weekly gift cards, giveaways, and are entered to win the grand prizes.

‘Join the Maskerade’ will kick-off on Oct. 1 at the Provo Library at Academy Square near the Brigham Young Statue.