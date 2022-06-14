SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – The weather has shown us a little bit of everything over the past few days. Over the weekend we broke some high-temperature marks and then on Monday we dropped drastically in temp, saw big pick-ups in rain and wind, and even got a little bit of snow in the mountains.

Tuesday brought a little bit of a rest in the up and down weather pattern with a nice calm. The winds are dying down and the temperatures are remaining cool. But another change is coming.

Northern Utah has a chance of one last bit of rain from the departing low-pressure system and will see below-average temps overnight, but a high-pressure system is coming back into the state and will start warming things up pretty quickly.

We’ll see clear skies through most of the state and by Thursday we should be back into the 90s again (possibly triple digits on Friday!). By Saturday another disturbance will be coming in and there could be some rain in the forecast for Saturday.

So Garth Brooks fans on Friday could face the heat while those with tickets on Saturday might get a little warm rain. We’ll be keeping an eye on all of this.

Southern Utah will get a break from the 100+ degrees on Wednesday but they’ll be back on Thursday and Friday before the disturbance coming in cools them off. Winds will also calm a bit for a few days, which is great news for the firefighters.

But please continue to be careful with all of your outdoor activities because it doesn’t take much wind to make a huge fire in our dry conditions.

Speaking of the dry conditions, we will be seeing moisture increase by late week leading to a possibility of thunderstorm activity over the weekend for southern Utah.

This could be the first little glimpse of monsoon season for the area.

Bottom line? A little bit of calm before the heat comes back… and then the chances for rain.

