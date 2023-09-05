SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Happy Tuesday Utah and happy election day! After an active Labor Day weekend, we’re setting into a drier stretch of weather as temperatures go on a warming trend.

Weather-wise, it will be a great day to head down to the polls as we’ll see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies across the state. While most get through the day with dry skies today, a weak disturbance could help produce a few spotty showers and storms in the northernmost portion of our area.

We will be warmer compared to what we had yesterday, but daytime highs for most will still range about 5 degrees below seasonal norms. In northern Utah, highs will range mainly in the 70s while down south we’ll see mainly 70s and 80s. St. George likely leads the way coming in at 90° this afternoon.

Weather wise, going to be a terrific Tuesday across #Utah for this election day. Pleasant temperatures with only a slim chance for a few isolated storms in northern Utah. We're settling into a calmer stretch of weather that will result in a warming trend thru the workweek. #utwx pic.twitter.com/FdBYpjzg1e — Thomas Geboy (@ThomasGeboyWX) September 5, 2023

As we move into the second half of the workweek, high pressure will be the main controlling feature in our weather. This will result in mostly dry skies with daytime highs that climb a little bit each day.

Wednesday and Thursday will bring highs close to our seasonal averages while Friday into this upcoming weekend will see highs that range slightly above average. By Friday we’ll see highs that mainly reach the 70s and 80s up north with 80s and 90s expected down south.

At this point, it does not look like we’ll see many changes in our weather through the weekend into the beginning of next week. There are some signals that we could bring back some decent moisture potential by the middle of next week, but we’ll see how things develop in the coming days.

