SALT LAKE CITY – Happy Wednesday, Utah we are halfway to the weekend!

We have a nice day ahead of us with above-average temperatures. We have a westerly flow today with fairly quiet conditions. Daytime highs will hit the upper 70s and low 80s along the Wasatch Front, Central Utah will see a range of 80s, and the southern edge of Utah and Moab will hit the 90s. Expect partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies, with more cloud cover in Central and Southern Utah. We can’t rule out a stray isolated mountain shower in the southern half of the state as well, but just about everyone today stays dry.

Our quiet conditions will be short-lived with changes for the latter half of the workweek. As we head into Thursday, a cold front will begin to move into the Beehive State and change things up. The front will open the door for significantly cooler air to move into the state, so temperatures will run about 10 degrees cooler in northern Utah, but it won’t be until Friday when the cool air is felt down south. In the northern half of the state from late Thursday into Friday, there will be wet weather potential while southern Utah stays mostly dry and breezy.

The increased winds combined with low humidity and dry conditions will result in a critical fire risk for all of southernmost Utah. A Red Flag Warning is posted for parts of Washington County, near Kanab, Lake Powell, and near Hanksville that will begin on Thursday and last for parts of Southern Utah into Friday. Southern Utah won’t be the only place that sees strong winds. We will see widespread gusts over 30 mph tomorrow and in places where we have High Wind Warnings like SW Wyoming on the Uinta Basin, gusts to 60 mph will be possible.

Temperatures will come down considerably once the cold front moves through. Highs on Friday will only manage the upper 50s and low 60s along the Wasatch Front Friday while the highs come back down to the low 80s in St. George. Friday and Saturday morning will be quite chilly for this time of year. Areas of patchy frost will be possible along the Wasatch Front both Friday and Saturday night. For Bear Lake & Bear River Valley, the Wasatch Back, and the Sanpete Valley, a Hard Freeze Watch is in effect for both nights as well as lows could dip as low as 25° so protect any sensitive plants.

Once we get into Saturday afternoon temperatures will begin to moderate with dry skies. By Sunday we’ll be back in the 70s in Salt Lake City and 90s in St. George.

Bottom line? A beautiful spring day across the state ahead of big changes Thursday.

