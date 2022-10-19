SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Wednesday, Utah we are halfway through the workweek! High pressure remains in control meaning today won’t see too many changes compared to what we had on Monday and Tuesday. In northern Utah it will be another day with highs in the 60s and 70s for most while southern Utah gets mainly 70s and 80s. The one subtle change is that we’ll see a few more clouds, but that’s not saying much as we’ve had abundantly sunny skies to begin the workweek! Into tonight the weather is looking perfect for Utah Jazz opener in downtown Salt Lake or for any evening plans. Overnight lows will be similar to what we had last night.

As a whole, Thursday and Friday will be a lot like what we get today, however, the high pressure will begin to weaken and move down to the south as our weather pattern becomes a bit more active. Even though Friday will bring mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with similar daytime highs, winds will begin to increase throughout the day as a system approaches.

With the high pressure out of the way, an upper-level low pressure is expected to move in between Saturday and Sunday from the Pacific Northwest. This system will drag in the first potent fall cold front of the season. While the finer details still need to be worked out, right now it’s becoming more and more likely we’ll see a significant cool down, potential for widespread wet weather with valley rain and mountain snow, plus windy conditions. There’s even a chance we could see snow down to the benches with a possible wintry mix in our northern Utah Valleys. Since this front is still more than a couple of days away from moving in, the finer details still need to be worked out. As we get closer, we’ll be able to break down those finer details so be sure to stay tuned!

The takeaway? More of the same weather wise the next couple of days ahead of a big weekend cool down!

