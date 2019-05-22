Newsfore Opt-In Form

California passes bill to help teenagers get more sleep

News
Posted: / Updated:

SACRAMENTO (ABC4 News) California is moving to give teens more time to sleep before school.

Some legislators say studies show teens are healthier and perform better when they have enough sleep.

The state Senate passed a bill requiring high school not to start classes before 8:30 a.m.

The sponsor, State Senator Anthony Portantino, says California’s PTA and other advocates are behind his bill, But some opponents say the mandate will disrupt family schedules and create problems for school districts.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

Iranian lawmaker says his country doesn’t want war with the US

‘Instincts just took over’: Coach describes stopping gunman

District attorney says Meek Mill should get new trial, judge

State and feds commit to working together to manage public lands

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Videos

China: Costco opens to huge crowds

Thumbnail for the video titled "China: Costco opens to huge crowds"

**Salt Lake is first US city outside of NYC to host United Nations conference

Thumbnail for the video titled "**Salt Lake is first US city outside of NYC to host United Nations conference"

Service project to yield over 370,000 meals to kids in need

Thumbnail for the video titled "Service project to yield over 370,000 meals to kids in need"

Shots fired caught on camera

Thumbnail for the video titled "Shots fired caught on camera"
More Video News

Don't Miss

Hide Custom HTML H2 CSS