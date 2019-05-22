California passes bill to help teenagers get more sleep

SACRAMENTO (ABC4 News) California is moving to give teens more time to sleep before school.

Some legislators say studies show teens are healthier and perform better when they have enough sleep.



The state Senate passed a bill requiring high school not to start classes before 8:30 a.m.

The sponsor, State Senator Anthony Portantino, says California’s PTA and other advocates are behind his bill, But some opponents say the mandate will disrupt family schedules and create problems for school districts.

