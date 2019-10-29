California man dies in crash on I-70 near Green River

GREEN RIVER (ABC4 News) – One man is dead following a crash on Interstate 70 near Green River Monday.

Utah Highway Patrol said a 1999 Blue Lincoln Town Car was traveling eastbound on I-70 about 8 miles east of Green River when the car left the roadway and onto the shoulder.

Troopers said the male driver overcorrected and the car overturned in the median. The car came to rest on its roof.

The rollover caused the car’s roof to collapse into the driver and the man was pinned in the vehicle. Emergency crews pulled him from the wreck, but troopers said he no longer had a plus. CPR was started, but medical personnel later determined the man had died.

The driver was identified as Douglas R. Hughes, 83, of Fountain Valley, California.

