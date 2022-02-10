California judge takes action to restore gray wolf population

FILE – This July 16, 2004, file photo, shows a gray wolf at the Wildlife Science Center in Forest Lake, Minn. President Joe Biden’s administration is sticking by the decision under former President Donald Trump to lift protections for gray wolves across most of the U.S. (AP Photo/Dawn Villella, File)

OAKLAND, Calif. (ABC4) – As of Feb. 10, a federal court has begun taking steps to restore gray wolf protections in western states.

A judge in Oakland, Calif., has officially restored the Endangered Species Act after the Trump administration terminated the protections in 2020.

The decision mandates the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to resume recovery efforts for gray wolves across the nation.

The ruling reclassifies gray wolves as an endangered species in the lower 48 states, excluding Alaska, Hawaii, and the Northern Rocky Mountains.

According to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, there are only an estimated 132 gray wolves in Washington state, 173 in Oregon, and less than 20 in California. Nevada, Utah, and Colorado have reported gray wolf sightings but the species remains practically absent from the states.

“The science is clear that gray wolves have not yet recovered in the western U.S. By design, the Endangered Species Act does not provide the federal government the discretion to forsake western wolf recovery in some regions due to progress in other parts of the country,” said Kelly Nokes, Western Environmental Law Center attorney. “Today’s decision will bolster recovery of western wolves – a keystone species wherever they exist – and improve ecosystem health more broadly.”

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service disregarded the fact that the species remains endangered in the west, reasoning that it is not consequential as gray wolves are ample in the Great Lake states. The Endangered Species Act would work towards restoring the species throughout the western U.S.

“This ruling is a huge win for wolves in states like California, Oregon, and Utah where they have yet to achieve stable, robust populations,” said Erik Molvar, a wildlife biologist and executive director with Western Watersheds Project. “We are relieved to have staved off premature delisting with this case, but there is still a huge amount of work ahead to protect wolves in Montana, Idaho, and Wyoming where they face some of their biggest threats.”