LOGAN, Utah (ABC4) — A woman who had several retail theft convictions was accused of giving Cache County authorities another woman’s name to avoid being charged.

Clarisa Beth Otasua, 36, was charged on Monday, March 13, with third-degree retail theft, third-degree obstruction of justice and giving false personal information to a peace officer, a class A misdemeanor.

According to the affidavit, Logan police made contact with Otasua during a retail theft incident at a supermarket and identified her as a suspect on Nov. 21, 2022. Otasua allegedly gave officers another woman’s name when they were issuing her a citation for retail theft.

A while later, the woman whose identity Otasua claimed left a voicemail with the police saying she received a warrant for her arrest, but she did not commit any retail theft.

She allegedly went on to say Otasua is a former acquaintance who looked a lot like her and had in the past used her name when she got into trouble with law enforcement.

An investigation later revealed Otasua’s actual identity, and she eventually admitted to giving the other woman’s name to police when officers contacted her.