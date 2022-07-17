MIDWAY, Utah (ABC4) – Zach Jones of Brigham Young University (BYU) made history on July 16 when he claimed the victory in the 124th Utah State Amateur Golf Championship.

Though the event is the oldest continuously held golf tournament in the world, Saturday’s final match starred two youngsters: Jones and his opponent, Simon Kwon of the University of California.

Kwon, the grandson of Word Golf Hall of Famer Johnny Miller, started the championship’s final tournament off strong with a birdie on hole 4. However, Jones, the medalist in stroke play, took the spotlight, performing exceptionally all week long.

At the end of the day, Jones won the tournament four and three, earning the title as Utah’s 2022 State AM Champion.

Following his victory, Jones told ABC4 that winning the Utah State Amateur has been a goal of his ever since he started playing competitive golf around ten years ago. “I’m really proud of myself for the win,” he shared.