BYU wins third straight game, beating Utah Valley, 82-60

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – It was a bit of a slow start, but the BYU basketball team eventually got it rolling against Utah Valley Saturday night, and pulled away for an 82-60 victory.

Alex Barcello led the team in scoring for the third straight game with 20 points, as the Cougars improved to 3-0 on the season.

“I couldn’t be more proud of our guys,” said head coach Mark Pope. “It’s been a terrific three games in four nights. They fought the whole time, and I couldn’t be happier with where we are. We’ve got a long way to go. We’ve got to get way better, but we made it through the first three-game set that we knew was going to be a big challenge for us, so we’re excited about that.”

Barcello made 7 of 12 shots from the field, including 5 of 6 from three-point range, leading four Cougars in double figures.

Connor Harding and Brandon Averette each scored 11 points, while Purdue 7-foot-3 transfer Matt Haarms scored 10 points in his BYU debut after missing the first two games with an ankle injury.

After UVU jumped out to an 18-8 lead, BYU closed the first half on a 30-6 run to lead 38-24 at the break.

The Cougars stretched their lead to 19 less than four minutes into the second half on a three-pointer by Barcello.

The Wolverines closed the game for nine at 67-58, but BYU held UVU scoreless for the final 3:03 of the game.

Trey Woodbury led UVU with 24 points, while Jamison Overton added 21.

The Cougars finished the game shooting 52.6% from the field and 44% from three. Averette had 11 points and five rebounds, Harding added 11 points, Knell contributed 10 points and five rebounds, and Haarms finished with 10 points in his BYU debut.

BYU will travel to Uncasville, Connecticut for the Roman Legends Classic next week. They’ll play USC on Tuesday, Dec. 1, and either UConn or Vanderbilt on Thursday, Dec. 3.