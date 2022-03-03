PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – Wildfires have grown prominent throughout the Western United States in recent years, especially as we fall deeper into drought status. However, researchers from Brigham Young University suggest that there are stranger contributing factors to these natural disasters.

There are some forests around America where over 70% of the trees standing are dead, according to Andrew Fry, BYU chemical engineering professor. Though it’s certainly an issue, seeing as these trees provide the perfect fuel for wildfires, Fry and his team of researchers acknowledge a silver lining.

The team at BYU has thought up a way to convert dead trees into fuel that can be used in coal power plants.

“This project is really useful from two perspectives,” Fry said in a press release. “If we can reduce the wildland fire potential and offset some carbon emissions, it has more advantages.”

Though the switch from coal-based fuel to that made from decaying trees has its issues, Fry and his crew worked to create a biomass fuel that would be safe and efficient for power plant use. And they were even proven successful after turning their ideas into reality at the Hunter Power Plant in Emery County, UT. There, they burned 900 tons of biomass mixed with coal for a total of 24 hours. There were no signs of change in ash deposition from coal and biomass material, which they say proves that biomass fuel is both harmless and dependable.

To create the biomass fuel, Fry utilized two different approaches: torrefaction and steam explosion. Torrefaction is a process in which trees are shredded down to very small particles and then heated for some time. Steam explosion was used to pressurize the shredded wood material with steam.

Although biomass fuel has proven to be promising, some power stations may still be hesitant to make the switch.

“Power plants have to be sure the fuel is safe because if you take a power plant down, then it hurts everyone in the whole system,” Fry said.

The researchers at BYU carried out extensive tests and investigations with a combustor and other small-scale equipment to ensure the safety of their product. The team additionally plans to partner with several power plants to grow their output of materials.