BYU to hold in-person classes fall 2020

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 News) – Officials with Brigham Young University announced they will hold in-person classes in the fall of 2020.

The following was releases on the BYU’s COVID-19 updates page:

“We are planning for an in-person fall semester starting Aug 31, 2020, with a hybrid of in-person and remote classes. This decision is subject to change depending on trends in disease prevalence and guidance from state and local government.”

The University of Utah announced they will also hold in-person classes in the fall of 2020. Utah Valley University announced they plan to offer several course delivery options that include face-to-face, remote learning, and hybrid classes. Westminster College announced they will hold classes on campus in August, with fall break being removed so the semester can end around Thanksgiving.

BYU school officials say all classes and exams will go remote after Thanksgiving break. Students who plan to go home for Thanksgiving are encouraged to finish the semester at home in efforts to prevent a potential increase of COVID-19 on-campus community in December.

No decisions have been made regarding the winter semester.

Students and employees are required to wear face coverings as outlined below

Phased return of students to BYU on-campus housing

Hybrid classes that combine in-person and remote learning

Expanded number of BYU Online courses

COVID-19 testing for sick individuals and some testing of asymptomatic individuals

Contact tracing in partnership with the Utah County Health Department

Phased approach for reintroducing activities and events

Required use of face coverings by students, faculty, staff and visitors

A shift to remote instruction and exams after Thanksgiving



