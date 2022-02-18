BYU removes COVID mandates and testing for indoor events

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – BYU has announced it will be removing all COVID-19 vaccination and testing requirements for indoor events.

Previously, the university required visitors to provide proof of full vaccination or negative COVID-19 test for access to indoor public events such as athletics, performing arts, conferences and symposiums on campus.

Although the testing requirement is now lifted, officials say if future hosts require vaccination proof, the university will honor that request.

Masks and face coverings will still be required in classes and indoor spaces where physical distancing is not observed. Officials say these rules will apply to everyone, regardless of vaccination status.

Officials continue urging those who may be experiencing symptoms or illness to avoid attending campus events.

“BYU is closely monitoring COVID-19 conditions on a local and national level and will continue to adjust safety protocols as necessary,” officials say.