PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – BYU Police have released new footage of the Provo Missionary Training Center (MTC) shooting that took place back in 2020.

Police say that the video released on Wednesday focuses attention on the white/silver Subaru Outback suspect vehicle.

This investigation began on August 3, 2020 when a man allegedly shot several rounds from a handgun toward the security officer, who was a BYU student at the time, in front of the MTC security booth.

Initially, police say the victim was traumatized and it did not seem appropriate to release the footage of the incident. The first video of the MTC shooting was eventually released on August 3, 2022, when officers say the former security guard made requests for the suspect to be found.

The initial video released by law enforcement provided information on the suspect, including that he “is a white man in his late teens or early twenties,” and that he is roughly 5 feet 5 inches to 5 feet 7 inches tall.

The video released today showcases a Generation 3 2004 to 2009 model Subaru Outback suspect vehicle. BYU Police say the Subaru is believed to be silver in color, with no sunroof and no crossbars on the roof rack. Additionally, officers report that the vehicle has no tint on the windows and no noticeable stickers or decals.

BYU Police have noted that as the suspect is still at large, this investigation is now a cold case, and added that the agency is looking for any additional details about the shooting. If you have any information or know someone who might, you’re advised to contact BYU Police at (801) 422-0911.