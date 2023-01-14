PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – Coming off a heartbreaking loss to Gonzaga on Thursday, the BYU basketball team rebounded nicely with a 91-81 victory over Pepperdine Saturday night at the Marriott Center for its ninth win in its last eleven games.

Fousseyni Traore scored 19 points, nine rebounds and three blocks for the Cougars (14-7, 4-2 West Coast Conference). Dallin Hall scored 13 points and added seven assists. Spencer Johnson was 4-of-8 shooting (3 for 5 from distance) to finish with 13 points.

The Cougars had six players score in double figures, including Richie Saunders with 13 points, Jaxson Robinson with 12 and Atiki Ally Atiki with 11.

BYU dominated the boards, outrebounding the Waves, 41-23. Gideon George had eight rebounds to go along with six points.

The Waves (7-12, 0-5) were led in scoring by Houston Mallette, who finished with 19 points and four steals. Maxwell Lewis added 18 points for Pepperdine. Jan Zidek also had 14 points. The loss is the sixth straight for the Waves.

BYU took the lead with 18:20 to go in the first half and never looked back. The score was 41-28 at halftime, with Traore racking up 12 points. BYU used an 8-0 run in the second half to build a 10-point lead at 65-55 with 10:02 left in the half before finishing off the win.

BYU next visits Santa Clara Thursday night.