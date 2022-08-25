PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – The Brigham Young University Police Department (BYUPD) has requested community assistance in identifying a theft suspect.

Police say that the individual featured in the video above came to BYU’s campus, cut cable locks and stole an electric scooter. A few hours later, the suspect reportedly returned and stole a mountain bike.

If you recognize this individual or notice anyone “acting suspicious” around the school’s bike racks, BYUPD asks that you contact them at (801) 422-0911.