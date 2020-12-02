BYU football could play at #18 Coastal Carolina this Saturday

If Coastal Carolina's game against Liberty is canceled, BYU could step in

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – The BYU football team may be on the verge of scheduling a top-25 team this Saturday.

Coastal Carolina’s game against Liberty is in jeopardy because of COVID-19 issues in the Liberty program, and BYU is reportedly in talks to step in and play.

Like BYU, Coastal Carolina has a record of 9-0 and is ranked 18th in the latest College Football Playoff rankings. The Cougars are ranked #13.

Liberty officials expect to know by Thursday if the Flames will be able to play in the game after conferring with medical officials.

ESPN’s College GameDay is set to broadcast from the Coastal Carolina campus on Saturday.

BYU has only one other game scheduled, against San Diego State on Dec. 12, and hasn’t played since Nov. 21. A win over a top-25 team would boost BYU’s chances of earning a New Year’s Six Bowl Game.

Coastal Carolina is off to its best start in school history. The Chanticleers are in only their fourth full season as FBS members.

Liberty coach Hugh Freeze declined to talk about the specifics of this week and told ESPN, “I’m in the office working on the game plan for Coastal Carolina until I’m told otherwise.”

Liberty (9-1) has practiced all week without starting quarterback Malik Willis, as well as all but one member of the defensive coaching staff, because of COVID-19-related issues. In addition to Willis, at least 10 other Liberty players have tested positive or been quarantined as part of contact-tracing protocols, according to sources.

Wednesday night, the BYU Equipment Twitter account posted a video of one of its trucks making “a quick run to Taco Bell,” insinuating it may be on its way to Coastal Carolina.