BYU enjoying the ride so far in undefeated season

Cougars are off to first 6-0 start since 2008

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – The BYU Cougars are ranked 11th in the country, with a very winnable game coming up this Saturday against Western Kentucky.

This is just the fifth time in school history that the Cougars have started 6-0, the first since 2008, and they’re trying to enjoy the moments.

“I’ve never been a good history student as some of my professors will probably tell you,” said defensive lineman Bracken El-Bakri. “But it’s fun to be part of this history and we hope to make more history out of it obviously.”

Coming off a 52-14 thrashing over Texas State, the Cougars aren’t getting to ahead of themselves, knowing there are tougher games ahead on the schedule, particularly their showdown at #25 Boise State on November 6th.

“It’s just been amazing to be part of this journey to be 6-0,” said wide receiver Neil Pau’u. “But we definitely have more plans and bigger dreams to fulfill this year so hopefully we can get to those, given the opportunity.”

Quarterback Zach Wilson had become a legitimate Heisman Trophy candidate, throwing for 16 touchdowns and just one interception so far this season.

Head coach Kalani Sitake knows it’s a balancing act that his team is going through right now.

“We’ll keep the theme of staying focused and trying to be as humble and hungry as possible,” he said. “It’s a fine line but I really believe our guys have found the balance and are doing a really good job with it.”

“I know it’s important to a lot of the guys on the team but for me personally,” added El-Bakri. “I’m not like oh my gosh, we’re one of the only teams that have ever been like this. I’m just more excited like, hey, we’re playing great, we’re feeling great, we’re making plays, let’s just keep rolling.”

BYU (6-0) takes on Western Kentucky Saturday at 8:15 p.m. at LaVell Edwards Stadium.