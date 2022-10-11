PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – In honor of National Coming Out Day, some students at Brigham Young University (BYU) walked out of class Tuesday.

It was in efforts to take a stand against policies regarding LGBTQ students, which some claim have lead to an uncomfortable feelings on campus.

“Strike out Queerphobia” being spearheaded locally by the Black Menaces and Religious Exemptions Accountability Project.

Today’s rally drew dozens of students out of class to get the attention of school administration, a peaceful protest that took place on 800 North in Provo.

Students gathered holding signs and flags, some detailing personal stories of how they’ve been treated differently on campus.

The collective organizations say they want more inclusion and acceptance on campus, as well as an end to Title IX exemptions that religious schools are allowed to exercise.

The Black Menaces define themselves as a coalition of students of color based at BYU. The group has been garnering attention on social media platforms such as TikTok and Instagram. They say they don’t feel supported on campus and that it is important for students who are striving for change to make their voices heard.

“This has to be something that has to be a unified front by all marginalized communities, whether you’re black or queer, Asian, or whatever you are, we all have to be involved because we all need each other” said Sabastian Stewart-Johnson of the Black Menaces.

However, some students feel the University has a right to it’s religious liberty. “Obviously we should show love and support to everybody in any community, but as a religious university, BYU has a right to have its own standards,” Luke Hansen, a student at BYU told ABC4.

Being able to create a sense of balance between the standards of the University and making queer students feel included and welcome is the goal of David Schill, a media spokesperson for Strike out Queerphobia. “I really do have hope that they will choose to love an accept all of their students and do what we say, when we say we’re hurting they’ll listen to us” said Schill.

Knowing the effects of feeling left out and discriminated against can greatly impact a child. One mother wanted to share what she says is a “vital message” with fellow parents: “Love your kids boldly.”

Staci Braithwaite told ABC4 that she knows other parents with children who are queer. “They are who they are, they were born that way and they are worthy,” said Braithwaite.

Overall, these students want intentionality, accountability and inclusivity for all students, not just at BYU, but at all colleges and universities across the country.