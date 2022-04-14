SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – BYU basketball assistant coach Chris Burgess will now serve in the same position for the University of Utah. The spot was left open when Eric Peterson left last month to become the head coach for South Dakota.

Burgess has multiple ties with the U as he played for the team for 2 seasons from 2000-02 after his time at Duke. Burgess also worked as a graduate assistant for the U in 2013.

Burgess has since coached for schools such as UVU, SLCC and BYU since his time at the U. He will now be coming back to his roots to coach for this upcoming basketball season.

Meanwhile, BYU has a vacant position to fill and will be looking at candidates to fill the spot soon.