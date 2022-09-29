ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – Brigham Young University alumni and award-winning author Hannah Holt is aiming to set records. On Saturday, Oct. 1, Holt will be one of many runners in the St. George Marathon.

Instead of wearing her athletic best, Holt will be dressed as one of her books ‘A History of Underwear.’

Holt hopes to set the Guinness World Record for the fastest female marathon runner dressed as a book.

While her objective is to create a world record, Holt has a larger mission of building awareness around dyslexia. Dyslexia is a learning disability that, according to the Yale Center for Dyslexia and Creativity, affects 20% (1 in every 5) of the population. Holt spearheaded the idea to combine her love of running marathons with educating the public about dyslexia because of the lack of information and resources readily available.

Holt won’t be alone in her mission as she partners with Reading for Life Southern Utah, a charity organization that focuses on developing resources for dyslexic readers in southern Utah.

“At first, running a marathon in a costume seemed like a fun idea,” Holt said. “The more I think about it and prepare for it, the more I realize it’s probably going to be pretty miserable. Even so, anything that helps bring more awareness to dyslexia is worth it!”

Holt’s world record attempt coincides with October being National Dyslexia Awareness Month which makes the run even more meaningful for both her and Reading for Life Southern Utah.

“We are proud to be part of Holt’s attempt at a record-setting achievement,” said Melissa Miller, co-founder of Reading for Life Southern Utah. “Her dedication and passion in the reading community is admirable and we are thrilled she is putting so much effort into bringing dyslexia to the forefront.”

Holt’s projected time to finish the St. George Marathon is five hours, meaning she expects to cross the finish line at 12 p.m.