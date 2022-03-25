SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A BYU alum is helping thousands of Ukrainian refugees.

Hayley Smith started Lending Hands International, LHI, in 2016.

The organization has helped Syrian and Afghan refugees, and now ow it is providing emergency aid to refugee camps and Ukrainian hospitals.

They also work with other small humanitarian groups to help with transportation and provide money to those who need it most.

Smith said they focus on humanitarian work, not politics.

“As individuals, we need each other,” said Smith. “As families, we need each other. As neighbors, we need each other and during a crisis like these organizations also need each other.”

Smith said LHI needs donations from community members.

95% of every dollar goes to refugees the other 5% is for overhead.

To donate go to their website here.