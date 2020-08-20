Busted: I-80 drug crackdown nets 17 suspects and hundreds of pounds of marijuana

TAYLORSVILLE (ABC4 News) – A four-day crackdown on illegal narcotics trafficking in Tooele County resulted in Utah Highway Patrol troopers taking 17 suspected drug runners and hundreds of pounds of marijuana off of the streets but officials say it’s just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the constant flow of contraband into our state.

U.S. Attorney John Huber says traffickers are coming to and through Utah as you read this.

“Right now there are loads of drugs traveling on I-15, I-70, and I-80 through Utah,” Huber said Wednesday morning.

Last week the Utah Department of Public Safety deployed 15 UHP troopers to crack down on trafficking along a stretch of I-80 between Tooele and the Nevada State Line. Between Sunday, August 9th and Wednesday the 12th, they seized 556 lbs of cannabis, 37 lbs of THC edibles, 4.5 lbs of THC wax and 320 THC vape cartridges plus 51 grams of MDMA (Ecstasy), 18 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, 14 grams of cocaine and a sheet of LSD tabs while confiscating 2 handguns and making 17 arrests.

“If these amounts aren’t alarming to you, understand out of 289 traffic stops over three days pulling that amount of drugs off of our roadways and that amount of guns out of the hands of illegal individuals that are possessing those is significant,” DPS Commissioner Jess Anderson said. “Some of those loads are destined right here in Salt Lake City or other parts of Utah. We take this very seriously. We do not want those drugs to infiltrate our communities.”

Attorney Huber calls it a four-day snapshot of the continuing problem, one he blames on commercial overproduction of cannabis and cannabis products in California where it’s legal.

“These groups can hide in the camouflage of legalization to produce their products all the while intent of spreading their products to Utah and other states to the east,” Attorney Huber said. “It shows a very serious lack of control of the black market and overproduction in California that now impacts the safety of our troopers and the quality of life in our neighborhoods, in our teenagers and our young people…Utahns are paying the price for decisions made in other states.”

In addition to those felony arrests and drug seizures, the four-day operation resulted in 52 misdemeanor drug citations and four DUI arrests.