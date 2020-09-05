Businesses around Gail Miller Resource Center feel ‘threatened’ by homeless

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Some business owners in the Ballpark Community say they’ve had enough with dealing with the unsheltered specifically in the area of Paramount Avenue in Salt Lake City.

The area is where the Gail Miller Resource Center is located.

On Friday, ABC4 spoke with Michelle Goldberg. She owns the Diggity Dog Resort that’s located directly across the street from the center.

“Yes, I have been threatened by people who are just angry and they’re just looking for a fight and that’s kind of the situation a lot of the time,” she said. “We’ve experienced theft, property damage, my window was broken. We have gangs, prostitution in the streets, drug dealing on the streets. A lot of loitering. A lot of sleeping on the street. I’ve had a significant loss in employees and customers due to the perception and reality of their safety and their dog’s safety as well.”

On Thursday, the Center’s Director Matt Melville made a plea with the Mayor and the Police Chief to protect surrounding businesses.

It was during the Ballpark Community Council’s Zoom meeting.

During the meeting, recent violent crime statistics were shared for District 5.

For the time period of August 17th to August 23rd of this year, there were 223 violent incidents in the community compared to only 129 from last year at the same time.

Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown responded.

“I just want to say to everybody in the Ballpark Community it breaks my heart that some of these crime stats are up,” said Chief Brown during the meeting.

Brown says his department is working on adding patrols and bike patrols to the Ballpark Community.

Goldberg shares her thoughts on what she’d like to see in the long-term.

“I would really like to see them fulfill the promise that was made initially with the building of the shelter here which is that there would be a police substation in there and there would be someone in there 24/7, three shifts of a member of the police force there,” she said.