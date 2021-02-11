Visual packaging company to expand its Utah headquarters, increasing jobs in the state

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The Utah Governor’s Office of Economic Development (GOED) announced that Route App, Inc. will expand its Utah location.

The expansion will be adding up to 3,353 new high-paying jobs in the state over the next 11 years.



“This is a big win for Utah, and we couldn’t be more excited for this expansion and the number of high-paying jobs that will be created over the next 11 years,” said Dan Hemmert, GOED’s executive director. “For a company that was founded in 2018, we are amazed at the growth and the opportunities Route will bring to Utahns.”

Officials described Route as a technology company that is revolutionizing the e-commerce experience by connecting consumers and brands directly.

The Route app provides customers with visual package tracking, support, and a personalized shopping experience with like recommendations based on purchase behavior, according to a press release. For business owners, Route reportedly offers “a suite of end-to-end post-purchase amenities that help businesses increase customer loyalty.”

“Our mission at Route is to provide a better e-commerce experience that empowers consumers to connect with brands at every touchpoint and shop directly from them,” said Route Founder and CEO Evan Walker. “Given the undisputed staying power of online shopping and Route’s unique market fit, we’ve been fortunate to be experiencing record-breaking growth. With this expansion comes immense hiring needs and it’s important to us to invest into the Silicon Slopes community and recruit the incredible talent right here in Utah.”

“We’re always glad when an innovative technology company, with experience in other markets, selects Utah,” said Theresa A. Foxley, president, and CEO of the Economic Development Corporation of Utah. “Route’s expansion not only bolsters Silicon Slopes as a whole but also strengthens our state’s industry expertise in e-commerce.”

“Lehi welcomes Route to our ever-growing technology sector and expects great things from them in the future,” said Marlin Eldred, economic development director for Lehi City. “Route is changing the way customers track packages, resolve claims, and engage with brands. Route’s focus and vision to change the consumer experience and turn one-time shoppers into loyal customers is a game-changer for online sales.”

Below is the State of Utah Tax Credit Projections by the Numbers, according to Route app officials:

Tax revenue: $115,863,540

Wages: $2,246,945,379

Jobs: 3,353

Capital investment: $17 million

Timeline: 11 years