UPS announces jobs for Holiday Season

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – UPS announced via press release, more than 800 jobs are now available for the Holiday season.

UPS hires about 100,000 seasonal employees every year.

The full and part-time positions-primarily package handlers, drivers, and driver-helpers-have long been an entry point for permanent employment at UPS.

“We expect another record Peak season this year, with daily package deliveries nearly doubling compared to our average of 20 million per day” Jim Barber-Chief Operating Officer

The driver jobs start at $20.50 per hour, and package handlers and driver-helpers start at $13.00 per hour.

You can apply for the jobs here: upsjobs.com

What others are clicking on: