SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — An announcement was made on Thursday that Extra Space Storage, headquartered in Salt Lake City, has finalized the acquisition of a self-storage company based in New York for $12 billion — making this the single largest mergers and acquisition transaction in Utah’s history.

This deal, a merger between Extra Space Storage and Life Storage, reportedly makes Extra Space the largest self-storage operator in the nation by store count with the addition of 1,200 new locations. All combined, this means the company now has a store count of 3,500 properties across 43 states.

Now with over 7,500 employees and more than two million customers, Extra Space Storage expects “significant growth opportunities for the team” with the increased store count.

“We’re growing our portfolio by 50% in one day. It’s very exciting,” said Noah Springer, Extra Space Chief Strategy Officer, in a recent news release. “I am looking forward to seeing what we accomplish together moving forward.”

According to the news release, Extra Space Storage was already the largest publicly traded company in Utah by market cap. After the acquisition, it purportedly has further strengthened its position in the industry with a new market cap of approximately $34 billion and an enterprise value around $46 billion.

Even as the largest self-storage company in the nation, it still reportedly only owns 13% of a “highly fragmented” market. Extra Space says it plans to continue to operate the newly acquired storage facilities under the Life Storage brand.

Following the announcement, Joe Margolis, CEO of Extra Space Storage, states, “This business combination creates a very strong company that will have outsized operational and external growth opportunities through scale efficiencies, enhanced diversification, greater data analytics, expanded industry relationship, and more…”