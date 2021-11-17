TV Black Friday 2021 Deals: Are They Worth It?

NerdWallet is here to help you win Black Friday, while leaving your budget intact. We spend the time, you save the money. Visit regularly for holiday shopping tips and announcements about your favorite retailers. Black Friday is Nov. 26.

Black Friday sales are well underway, and as usual, there are heaps of TV deals front and center. That’s good news for anyone concerned about shipping delays and other supply chain complications. However, discounts and stocked shelves may be fleeting.

Here’s where and when to shop for a TV, plus how to decide if a deal is worth it.

What are the best Black Friday TV deals in 2021?

We’ve found more TV bargains than we could count. Here’s the scoop on a handful of our top picks:

Amazon’s Black Friday offers include a 50-inch Fire TV 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV for $329.99 (regularly $469.99), on sale now.

Best Buy has a 24-inch Insignia Class F20 Series LED HD Smart Fire TV for $99 ($70 savings) in stores and online now.

Target is marking down a 65-inch TCL Roku 4K smart UHD HDR TV to $499.99 ($220 savings) online and in stores through Nov. 27.

Walmart’s current deals include a 65-inch Samsung Class 4K Crystal UHD LED Smart TV for $568 (regularly $647.99) online and in stores, where available.

Walmart will also have a 70-inch Onn Class 4K Roku Smart TV as a “special buy” for $398 starting Nov. 22 at 7 p.m. Eastern time online and Nov. 26 at 5 a.m. local time in stores. Walmart+ members can access online deals four hours earlier.

Costco shoppers can get an 86-inch LG NanoCell 4K UHD LED LCD TV for $1,999.99, plus get a $200 Costco Shop Card with purchase. The deal is available online only starting Nov. 25.

How to decide if it’s worth it

Many retail experts expect mediocre Black Friday deals compared with those of past years. Discounts might be smaller. High demand for big-ticket electronics and many retailers’ strategy of revolving limited-time offers could make shoppers miss out on peak savings or inventory.

If you have a specific TV in mind, it’ll be tougher to snag a deal the longer you wait. But you’ll likely find a satisfying bargain if you’re open to browsing different TV options.

How to budget for a TV

Ideally, buying a new TV won’t put you in debt or compromise your ability to pay for necessities. Set a spending limit based on how much money you estimate having left after paying for regular monthly expenses and other holiday purchases. A simple spreadsheet or budget planner can help you work out those numbers.

Next, scope out TV deals to find a suitable price and model. Pay attention to factors like brand, screen size and picture quality as you compare costs. If it turns out that Black Friday isn’t the right time to buy, explore ways to save money and bolster your budget until you’re ready.

Lauren Schwahn writes for NerdWallet. Email: lschwahn@nerdwallet.com. Twitter: @lauren_schwahn.

The article TV Black Friday 2021 Deals: Are They Worth It? originally appeared on NerdWallet.