The average cost of homeowners insurance in North Dakota is $2,065 per year, or about $172 per month, according to a NerdWallet analysis. That’s more than the national average of $1,820 per year.

We’ve analyzed rates and companies across the state to find the best homeowners insurance in North Dakota.

Note: Some insurance companies included in this article may have made changes in their underwriting practices and no longer issue new policies in your state. Even if an insurer serves your state, it may not write policies for all homes in all areas.

Our writers and editors follow strict editorial guidelines to ensure fairness and accuracy in our writing and data analyses. You can trust the prices we show you because our data analysts take rigorous measures to eliminate inaccuracies in pricing data and may update rates for accuracy as new information becomes available. We include rates from every locale in the country where coverage is offered and data is available. When comparing rates for different coverage amounts and backgrounds, we change only one variable at a time, so you can easily see how each factor affects pricing. Our sample homeowner had good credit, $300,000 of dwelling coverage, $300,000 of liability coverage and a $1,000 deductible.

The best homeowners insurance in North Dakota

If you’re looking to buy homeowners insurance from a well-rated national brand, consider one of these insurers from NerdWallet’s list of the Best Homeowners Insurance Companies.

More about the best home insurance companies in North Dakota

As America’s largest insurer, State Farm stands out for its long list of coverage options. Its policies generally include extra dwelling coverage in case it costs more than expected to rebuild your home after a covered disaster. You may also be able to add coverage for things like identity theft, damage from backed-up drains and personal injury liability.

State Farm offers a free Ting device as a perk for home insurance policyholders. Ting is a smart plug that monitors your home’s electrical network to help prevent fires.

Learn more with our State Farm homeowners insurance review.

Homeowners policies from Farmers may include two valuable types of insurance: extended dwelling and replacement cost coverage. Extended dwelling coverage gives you extra insurance for the structure of your house, while replacement cost coverage offers higher reimbursement for stolen or destroyed belongings.

Some Farmers policies also come with perks that can save you money. For example, with claim forgiveness, Farmers won’t raise your rate for a claim as long as you haven’t filed one within the past five years.

Learn more with our Farmers homeowners insurance review.

Country Financial has three different levels of homeowners coverage to help you choose the package that’s best for you. You also have the option to add extra coverage for the structure of your home, in case inflation drives up the cost of rebuilding more than you expect.

Country Financial sells homeowners insurance through local representatives. The company has drawn far fewer complaints than expected to state regulators.

Learn more with our Country Financial homeowners insurance review.

Founded in Madison, Wisconsin, American Family receives fewer consumer complaints than expected for a company of its size. You may be able to customize your policy with optional add-ons such as identity theft, equipment breakdown or service line coverage, which pays for repairs to water, power or other underground lines that run to your house.

Homeowners may be able to save on their premiums by installing smart-home devices, bundling multiple policies or setting up automatic payments.

Get more information in our American Family homeowners insurance review.

How much does homeowners insurance cost in North Dakota?

The average annual cost of home insurance in North Dakota is $2,065. That’s 13% more than the national average of $1,820.

In most U.S. states, including North Dakota, many insurers use your credit-based insurance score to help set rates. Your insurance score is similar but not identical to your traditional credit score.

In North Dakota, those with poor credit pay an average of $3,405 per year for homeowners insurance, according to NerdWallet’s rate analysis. That’s 65% more than those with good credit.

Average cost of homeowners insurance in North Dakota by city

How much you pay for homeowners insurance in North Dakota depends on where you live. For instance, the average cost of home insurance in Fargo is $1,970 per year, while homeowners in Bismarck pay $2,300 per year, on average.

City Average annual rate Average monthly rate Bismarck $2,300 $192 Devils Lake $1,995 $166 Dickinson $2,230 $186 Fargo $1,970 $164 Grand Forks $1,895 $158 Jamestown $2,035 $170 Mandan $2,215 $185 Minot $1,975 $165 West Fargo $1,885 $157 Williston $2,050 $171

The cheapest home insurance in North Dakota

Here are the insurers we found with average annual rates below the North Dakota average of $2,065.

Company NerdWallet star rating Average annual rate Farmers Union Not rated $1,335 North Star $1,400 Allstate $1,645 Nodak Not rated $1,680

What to know about North Dakota homeowners insurance

When shopping for homeowners insurance in North Dakota, make sure you have enough coverage for common weather-related risks, such as winter storms, tornadoes, hail damage and flooding.

Winter storms

With heavy snowfall, ice, and freezing temperatures, winter can strike North Dakota hard. These winter storms can cause significant damage, including roof damage from the weight of snow or flooding from frozen pipes.

Homeowners insurance generally covers winter storm-related damages, but your policy may have some exclusions. For example, damage caused by frozen pipes may not be covered if you don’t maintain a sufficient temperature in the home to keep them from freezing. In addition, some types of winter weather damage may require extra coverage. For instance, you’ll typically need a separate flood insurance policy to cover flood damage caused by snowmelt.

Tornadoes

North Dakota averages 22 tornadoes a year. While relatively infrequent, these powerful storms can cause widespread damage to homes and property. Luckily, wind damage related to tornadoes is typically included in standard home insurance policies.

Your policy may have a separate deductible for wind and hail damage. These can be a flat rate, such as $1,000, or a percentage of your dwelling coverage. Suppose your policy has a $1,000 deductible for most claims and a 1% deductible for wind claims. If your house has $250,000 worth of dwelling coverage, you’d have to pay for the first $2,500 of wind damage yourself.

Hail damage

North Dakotans are no strangers to the sizable hail that comes with powerful spring and summer storms. That hail can damage roofing, windows and siding. Hail damage is covered under your standard homeowners insurance policy, but make sure to read your policy, as you may have a separate deductible for hail damage.

Flooding

North Dakota can see flooding from spring thaw, heavy rainfall or rapid snowmelt. Standard homeowners insurance policies typically do not cover flood damage. As a result, homeowners in flood-prone areas may need to purchase separate flood insurance.

To find out if you’re at risk, check out the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s flood maps or visit riskfactor.com, a website from the nonprofit First Street Foundation. Even if your property is deemed low risk, it may be worthwhile to purchase flood insurance for extra peace of mind.

Remember that while you can purchase flood coverage at any time, there’s typically a 30-day waiting period before the insurance takes effect. Here’s more information about flood insurance and waiting periods.

North Dakota insurance department

The North Dakota Insurance Department regulates the insurance industry in the state and provides consumer information and assistance. On its website, you can learn more about homeowners insurance, and you can contact the department with questions about insurance at insurance@nd.gov or at 701-328-2440. If you run into issues with your insurer, the department can advocate on your behalf. To do so, submit a complaint using its online form.

Amanda Shapland contributed to this story.

Kayda Norman writes for NerdWallet. Email: knorman@nerdwallet.com. Sarah Schlichter writes for NerdWallet. Email: sschlichter@nerdwallet.com.

