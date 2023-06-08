The investing information provided on this page is for educational purposes only. NerdWallet, Inc. does not offer advisory or brokerage services, nor does it recommend or advise investors to buy or sell particular stocks, securities or other investments.

This week’s episode kicks off our Nerdy Deep Dive into the price of parenthood.

Ever wonder how much it costs to become a parent today? In this month’s nerdy deep dive, we dig into different ways to become a parent — and what it can cost to bring one of those adorable bundles of joy home. Deciding to grow a family is an emotional journey and one that is innately personal, but this series aims to shed light on what is not talked about, answer questions we’ve all been wondering and let listeners know what options they have if they need family-building assistance.

To bring this all home, our very own Nerd Ronita Choudhuri-Wade will be taking host Sean Pyles through interviews with real people and financial advisors to understand the emotional and financial costs and benefits of becoming a parent. Ronita herself will kick off the first episode by talking about her and her husband’s current journey of trying for a kid the old-school way. There’s a lot more patience required than she expected. Ronita will also chat with a certified financial planner and parent, Julia Colantuono, about how the way money was talked about in our childhoods affects how we think about it as adults, and the costs to prepare for when raising children. The rest of the series will look at going through adoption for an LGBTQ+ couple, one woman’s journey of trying to get insurance to cover the cost of egg freezing and a new mom’s unique story with IVF.