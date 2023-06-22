Welcome to NerdWallet’s Smart Money podcast, where we answer your real-world money questions.

This week’s episode continues our nerdy deep dive into the price of parenthood: This week, we’re focusing on egg freezing.

Check out this episode on either of these platforms:

Our take

The last two episodes of the Price of Parenthood series covered wanting to be a parent soon, but what if parenthood is something you want down the road? Egg freezing is one way to put healthy eggs literally on ice until you are ready to have kids. And with egg freezing continuing to gain popularity — whether you’re looking to preserve fertility before a medical treatment like chemo, more time to find the right partner or just the peace of mind that can come with the procedure — have you wondered how much it may cost?

Ronita and Sean did wonder, so in this week’s episode, they look into the cost of egg freezing and what it involves. And, most importantly, how to pay for it. Some options are tapping good old-fashioned savings, using health care credit cards or even taking out a medical personal loan. And lately, some work benefits or insurance can help cover the cost of the procedure.

This brings us to our first conversation, with Alexa from Dallas, Texas, as she is about to start her egg-freezing procedure. They talk about how Alexa came to the decision to freeze her eggs, using her work’s health insurance and planning for the payments. Alexa also shares the emotional side of starting this process, including the relief she feels knowing her eggs will be preserved.

Then Ronita chats with Melissa Ellis, a certified financial planner and founder of Sapphire Wealth Planning in Overland Park, Kansas. Melissa has helped numerous clients think through fertility planning and she shares the questions to ask before proceeding. Melissa also talks about how to plan paying for the procedure and how to plan for when you’re ready to have kids later on.

Sean and Ronita end the episode talking about the role that companies can play in providing benefits like egg freezing coverage for hiring and retaining employees. One area that already has had progress in coverage is in vitro fertilization (IVF). The next and last episode in the series is going to be a deep dive into IVF, how much it costs and chatting with a new mom who went through it.

Have a money question? Text or call us at 901-730-6373. Or you can email us at podcast@nerdwallet.com. To hear previous episodes, go to the podcast homepage.

Ronita Choudhuri-Wade writes for NerdWallet. Email: rcwade@nerdwallet.com. Sean Pyles writes for NerdWallet. Email: spyles@nerdwallet.com. Twitter: @SeanPyles. Tess Vigeland writes for NerdWallet. Email: articles@nerdwallet.com.

The article Smart Money: The Price of Parenthood: How Egg Freezing Works originally appeared on NerdWallet.