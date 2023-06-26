Welcome to NerdWallet’s Smart Money podcast, where we answer your real-world money questions. In this episode:

Feel less awkward about tipping with our Nerds’ tipping tips. Then learn about credit cards with high annual fees.

This Week in Your Money: Sean Pyles and Liz Weston discuss when to tip, when not to tip and how much you should tip — not just in restaurants, but also in places where people haven’t historically tipped, like grocery stores and self-serve frozen yogurt places. They also talk about the broader economic implications of tipping and different tipping standards around the world.

Today’s Money Question: Erin Hurd joins Sean Pyles and Sara Rathner to discuss credit cards with high annual fees: why are they so expensive, what benefits do they offer, and how can you make sure you’re not leaving money on the table if you use them? They talk about what to consider if you’re thinking about getting one, how to get the most out of your rewards points and understanding when it might be time for a product change.

Check out this episode on your favorite podcast platform, including:

Have a money question? Text or call us at 901-730-6373. Or you can email us at podcast@nerdwallet.com. To hear previous episodes, go to the podcast homepage.

Liz Weston, CFP® writes for NerdWallet. Email: lweston@nerdwallet.com. Twitter: @lizweston. Sean Pyles writes for NerdWallet. Email: spyles@nerdwallet.com. Twitter: @SeanPyles. Sara Rathner writes for NerdWallet. Email: srathner@nerdwallet.com. Twitter: @sarakrathner.

The article Smart Money: Nerdy Tipping Tips, High Credit Card Annual Fees originally appeared on NerdWallet.