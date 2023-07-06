The investing information provided on this page is for educational purposes only. NerdWallet, Inc. does not offer advisory or brokerage services, nor does it recommend or advise investors to buy or sell particular stocks, securities or other investments.

Learn how checking your bills can prevent you from overspending, how to manage a raise and how to build wealth early.

This Week in Your Money: Sean Pyles and Liz Weston discuss how you can prevent overspending by double-checking all your bills and share how doing so saved Sean more than $100 on just a single bill. They also discuss some surprising ways bills can demonstrate that you’re getting shortchanged.

Today’s First Money Question: Smart Money co-host Sara Rathner helps Sean and Liz answer a listener’s question about how to prioritize spending and saving after a significant salary increase. The hosts dive into the 50/30/20 budget, how to combat the temptation of “lifestyle creep” that comes with entering a new income bracket, and methods for setting financial goals and establishing a path to meet them. They also look at how to prioritize debt repayment and retirement savings when you’re in your 40s or 50s and your budget may be more stretched.

Today’s Second Money Question: Personal finance Nerd Kim Palmer joins Sean and Liz to answer a question from a 16-year-old listener about how to get an early start on setting up a bright financial future. Kim discusses options for starting to save early, the time value of money and when it may be worth considering switching banks.

