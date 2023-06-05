Welcome to NerdWallet’s Smart Money podcast, where we answer your real-world money questions.
This week’s episode starts with our tips about how to make hobbies more affordable.
Then we pivot to this week’s money question from Veronica:
“Good afternoon Nerds,
I am finally debt free, as a 40-year-old single female. My student loans were forgiven last year, through the expanded public student loan forgiveness program, and I was able to pay off the last of my credit card debt just last month (February 2023).
I live in a high cost of living area, and at some point, I would love to own a home. I feel like I am very “behind” in traditional life accomplishments (house, car, savings), so my question is what should I focus on next: saving for an emergency fund, a down payment, or retirement? I do not own a car, and do not need one. If I remain at my current job — I have been there over 18 years now — I am entitled to a pension, and I have some money in a 401K. My employer does not match, so I have not been putting a lot of money into that. I make about $110,000 per year. I currently have $8,000 in two separate savings accounts (one marked emergency/house and one marked travel/fun). My coworker told me I should just focus on the down payment, and that getting into a house is the most important thing to do next. Now that I have no debt, I am able to throw a good amount into savings, I guess I am just not sure what I should be saving for first.
If you need any more information, I am happy to provide anything that would be helpful.
Thank you in advance,
Veronica
p.s. I love your podcast!”
