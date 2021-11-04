Laptop and Desktop Black Friday 2021 Deals: Are They Worth It?

This year, don’t expect huge discounts on the latest tech; you’ll likely find more deals on past-generation laptops and desktops. Getty Images

NerdWallet is here to help you win Black Friday, while leaving your budget intact. We spend the time; you save the money. Visit regularly for holiday shopping tips and announcements about your favorite retailers. Black Friday is Nov. 26.

There’s no getting around it: The messy supply chain, chip shortages and colossal demand for electronics will interfere with this year’s Black Friday computer deals. You can expect leaner discounts, longer shipping windows and limited stock.

Shopping early will be key, and with many sales live now, there’s less reason to wait.

Here’s a look at the laptop and computer deals major retailers are dropping this year.

What are the best Black Friday laptop and computer deals in 2021?

We’ve spotted dozens of laptops, desktops, 2-in-1s and gaming computers in deal announcements so far. Here’s where and when to shop for some of the standouts:

Amazon has the 13-inch 256GB 2020 Apple MacBook Air for $899 ($100 savings) available now.

Best Buy has a Microsoft Surface Pro 7 bundle on sale for $599 ($360 savings), available in stores and online now through Nov. 7.

The first installment of Walmart’s Black Friday Deals for Days sale includes the Samsung Chromebook 4 for $87 ($112 savings). The event began online on Nov. 3 and will start in stores on Nov. 5 at 5 a.m. local time.

Dell’s Black Friday sale features the Alienware Aurora R12 gaming desktop for $1,199.99 ($600 savings) starting at 11 a.m. Eastern time on Nov. 15.

Dell’s Inspiron 15 3000 laptop with 10th Generation Intel Core i5 Processor, Windows 11 Home, 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD is available for $399.99 ($250 savings). The deal kicks off online at Dell at 8 p.m. Eastern time on Nov. 25.

Costco is selling the HP Envy 13.3 inch touch-screen laptop with 11th Generation Intel Core i7 Processor for $799.99 ($350 off) online only starting Nov. 25. The retailer’s sale also includes savings on Apple products — again online, starting Nov. 25, while supplies last. Costco hasn’t revealed specific details about its Apple deals.

Big-name retailers such as Amazon, Best Buy and Target are rolling out new deals throughout November; expect them to add more computers to the mix.

What were the best Black Friday laptop and computer deals in 2020?

Some of the top discounts from last year include:

Best Buy marked down laptops to as low as $119.99. The retailer also lowered prices on Apple computers, offering up to $250 off the MacBook Pro and $200 off the MacBook Air.

Dell sold its XPS 13 touch-screen laptop with Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB memory and 256GB SSD for $699.99 ($300 savings).

Lenovo lowered the price of the Legion Tower 5i gaming desktop from $1,299.99 to $999.99.

How to decide if it’s worth it

Don’t expect choice discounts on the latest and greatest tech. This year, you’ll likely find more deals available on past-generation laptops and desktops than on brand new models.

If you have your sights set on a particular computer, and you can afford it, jump on it when you see it. Holding out for a lower price could mean you won’t get it delivered in time for the holidays — or get it at all.

How to budget for a laptop or computer

A new laptop or desktop computer ranges from less than $100 to $1,000 or more. Compare models and prices to find the right fit for your budget.

If Black Friday discounts aren’t as big as you expected, explore options like using cash-back apps or credit card rewards to score additional savings on your purchase.

Lauren Schwahn writes for NerdWallet. Email: lschwahn@nerdwallet.com. Twitter: @lauren_schwahn.

The article Laptop and Desktop Black Friday 2021 Deals: Are They Worth It? originally appeared on NerdWallet.