How to Get the Best Macy’s Black Friday 2021 Deals

Macy’s is joining the parade of national retailers expanding Black Friday throughout the month of November. The department store even has specials as low as $3.

Throughout the month, there will be five flights of discounts, with each lasting from three to seven days. Here are Macy’s Black Friday details.

What are Macy’s Black Friday 2021 store hours?

Macy’s stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, but curbside pickup will be available at some stores. And online shopping is always available at Macy’s website. Stores will reopen on Black Friday. Additional store hours in November include:

Tuesday, Nov. 23: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 24: 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 25: Closed for Thanksgiving Day.

Friday, Nov. 26: 6 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 27: 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

What are Macy’s Black Friday 2021 deals?

Macy’s Black Friday website will update as new deals drop on Nov. 3, Nov. 8, Nov. 11, Nov. 16 and Nov. 23.

The company revealed some of the discounts, including the $3 deal mentioned above (Nerf Alpha Strike or LOL Surprise mini dolls for $2.99). Other Macy’s Black Friday deals include:

Kids puffer jackets for $15.99.

Men’s Club Room flannel tops for $9.99.

Clinique stocking stuffers for $5.

Boots 40%-50% off.

Half off a selection of designer handbags.

60% off a selection of diamond earrings.

60% off a selection of coats.

60% off select toys.

A Shark canister vacuum for $199.99.

How to save money at Macy’s

For financial flexibility, Macy’s is offering a buy now, pay later option with Klarna. As they say, “See store for details.” Contactless delivery and payment options have also expanded, with PayPal and Venmo now accepted.

If you’re a Macy’s regular, you may want to join the free loyalty program, Star Rewards. Perks vary by spending level, earning points ranging from 1%-5% of each rewards-eligible purchase dollar (excluding gift cards, services and fees). However, “Star Money” expires after 30 days. Shop often, shop fast?

Most reward levels require that purchases be made with a Macy’s store card, but you’ll earn cardholder-exclusive savings, designated bonus-points shopping days and an annual “birthday surprise” by using the card.

Last year, Macy’s offered an extra 20% off coupon in its Black Friday sales ad. The additional discount was on select items, but it’s worth looking for again this year.

What were Macy’s Black Friday 2020 deals?

Some of Macy’s Black Friday discounts last year included:

A Fitbit Versa 2 for $129.99 ($70 savings).

An Instant Pot Duo Nova 8-quart for $69.99 ($80 savings).

A KitchenAid 5-quart artisan mixer for $229.99 ($170 savings).

Up to 75% off a selection of sheets and quilts.

Up to 60% off clothing.

20% off a selection of Hasbro and Mattel Toys.

