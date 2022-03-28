Applying for a credit card is usually pretty easy. But it helps to be aware of what information you need to provide. That way, you’ll know what to expect and can quickly learn whether you’re approved.

If you’ll be applying soon, you’ll have plenty of company. U.S. consumers submitted 140 million credit card applications in the lighter-than-usual pandemic year of 2020 and about 170 million in a normal year, according to a credit card market report by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

What questions will I be asked on the application?

You’ll have to supply a lot of personal information, so be prepared for that.

Why? The card issuer will typically use the information to decide whether it will approve you for a credit card. The most obvious step with most credit cards is a credit check, usually with one of the three major credit bureaus. After all, the credit card company is extending you credit. It’s trusting you to pay for everything you charge to the card. In that way, it’s like applying for a loan.

The exact information can differ among credit card issuers, but generally, here’s what you’ll have to supply:

Social Security number

We’ll talk about this one first because it’s the most sensitive information you’ll be asked for. In fact, with most credit card applications, it’s required. That’s allowed and normal, according to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. Your Social Security number is how the card issuer verifies your identity and checks your credit history. If you don’t have a Social Security number, you can instead provide an individual taxpayer identification number, or ITIN, which is similar.

It’s safe to supply these numbers if you’re dealing directly with the issuer. Legitimate card-comparison websites will direct you to the issuer’s site to fill out the application.

Nerdy tip: Some specialty cards might not require a Social Security number. Instead, issuers evaluate your application using different criteria. But these cards are exceptions to the rule.

Income

This question is tricky for some people.

The issuer, by federal law, must take steps to evaluate whether you’re capable of repaying. And your reported income is also a way that creditors determine how much credit they should extend. They’re often interested in the source of that income, like whether it’s from employment or elsewhere.

A common related question is about your employment status, such as whether you’re full time, part time, self-employed, retired or a student.

You can still be approved if your income is affected by being retired, unemployed or a nonearning spouse in a household, for example.

Date of birth

Technically, it’s possible to get a credit card once you turn 18. But in most cases, you’ll have to be 21. That’s because if you’re younger than 21, you need to have either independent income or a co-signer in order to get approved.

Security questions

You might be asked something like your mother’s maiden name. Or you might be asked to make up a security word, like your favorite pet’s name.

Contact information

Use your legal name. You’ll also usually need a U.S. home mailing address to get a credit card issued in the U.S. A post office box address might not work. And some cards are available only in certain states.

Other contact information might include your email address and phone number, sometimes specifically a mobile phone number so the issuer can send you text messages. You might also be asked if you’re a U.S. citizen.

A promise to tell the truth

Often you have to check a box saying that you’re providing accurate information. Lying is not recommended.

Agreement to terms and conditions

The issuer may make you agree to the fine print, also known as the terms and conditions. They include rate and fee information among other things. There’s often a check box.

Authorized users

Many issuers will ask on the application whether you want to add authorized users. You can do that right away or skip this step and add authorized users later.

Extra questions

Certain types of cards might have more questions or requirements. For example:

Deposit for secured card. If you’re applying for a secured credit card — a card that requires a cash deposit — you’ll have to provide information on how to pay that deposit, which typically becomes your credit limit. That information is usually for a checking or savings account. For example, you might need your bank account routing number.

Occasionally, the issuer will require additional information and direct you to call its customer service phone number.

Questions you won’t be asked

Specific debts. An issuer is likely to consider your debt-to-income ratio, but you won’t be expected to provide a list of every single debt or creditor you have. However, some may ask whether you rent or own your home and specifically about your ​​monthly rent or mortgage payment.

Demographic information. Applications don’t ask about sex, religion, race or other information that they can’t use for making an approval decision.

Gregory Karp writes for NerdWallet. Email: gkarp@nerdwallet.com. Twitter: @spendingsmart.

The article How to Apply for a Credit Card: Questions You’ll Be Asked originally appeared on NerdWallet.