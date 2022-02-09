4 Ways to Save Money on Bachelor or Bachelorette Parties

Let’s be honest — there’s nothing quite as exciting as the freedom of a bachelor or bachelorette party. Whether you’re heading out for a single night or skipping town on a multiday adventure, these parties can be as thrilling as they are costly. And they’re not getting any cheaper.

According to a 2021 study by wedding website The Knot, people are more willing to spend extra money, celebrate longer and travel farther for bachelorette and bachelor parties than in pre-pandemic times. Happily for celebrants, there are plenty of ways to cut costs without cutting fun.

Here’s a look at four different ways to save money on bachelor and bachelorette parties.

1. Stay in town

While a getaway may be the quintessential bachelor or bachelorette party dream, skipping out on travel may be a more appropriate idea, especially if many attendees are local. Destination events will drive up costs quickly. Not only are you responsible for the actual party, you’ll also need to shell out for food, accommodation and airfare.

That Las Vegas vacation you were eyeing? Hotels there appear to be cheap, but be aware of hidden costs such as resort fees. According to a 2021 NerdWallet analysis, resort fees on the Strip can top out at more than $50 per night. Even the average resort fee was an annoying $40 per night. There are also hotel taxes to factor in, too.

And don’t forget about the cost of airfare to get to Sin City. Even with a budget airline, a cheap ticket can become fairly expensive when you factor in baggage fees and other costs.

Crashing on a couch and cooking breakfast yourself may not be as glamorous as a boozy hotel brunch, but if you’re looking to keep costs low, these steps will go a long way toward saving money.

If you’re hosting, do everyone a favor and stay local for a great bachelor or bachelorette party on a budget.

2. Do your shopping online

It’s not a party without several handfuls of tacky decorations, is it? Although it may be simple to pick up a prop or two at a party supply store, shopping online can save you money in more than one way.

Not only will you be able to compare prices and coupons, but using shopping portals can earn you significant amounts of cash back on online purchases, even for stores such as Target, Walmart and Michaels.

3. Use cash-back credit cards

Still looking for inexpensive bachelor or bachelorette party ideas? Consider getting yourself a credit card that earns cash back on your purchases. These cards will earn a percentage of cash back on your spending. If you already have a card, consider redeeming some of your earned cash back for bachelor or bachelorette party purchases, thus reducing your overall out-of-pocket costs.

If you don’t have a card yet, make sure to get one before making any big purchases. You’ll be able to earn rewards for the party and may even net yourself a welcome bonus if the card offers one.

4. Redeem travel rewards

Want to travel but still trying to figure out how to throw a bachelorette or bachelor party on a budget? Planning is your friend here; whether you’re a guest or a host, you can save tons of money by using travel credit cards for your trip.

Points and miles earned with travel credit cards can be redeemed in a variety of ways, including deeply discounted airline tickets and hotel stays. Eliminating these costs can free up money for excursions and even a round or two at the bar.

Be aware that many travel credit cards offer a welcome bonus, which deposits a lump sum of rewards into your account after you meet a certain spend threshold. Earning the bonus in advance of a trip can net you enough rewards for a nearly-free vacation.

Still, even if you’re looking for last-minute tips, the points you’ll earn when putting purchases on your travel credit card can be used for future travel.

If you want to cut costs on bachelor or bachelorette parties

Costs for bachelor and bachelorette parties can be steep, but that doesn’t mean you’ll need to fork out a ton of dough. Take advantage of these tips to save money, whether you’re staying in or going out — and don’t forget to snag yourself a credit card that will reward you for purchases long after the party is over.

Carissa Rawson writes for NerdWallet. Email: articles@nerdwallet.com.

The article 4 Ways to Save Money on Bachelor or Bachelorette Parties originally appeared on NerdWallet.