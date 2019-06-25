Amazon Prime Day will be two days this year

FILE- In this May 9, 2017, file photo, a package from Amazon Prime is loaded for delivery in New York. Last year, the online retailer introduced a system for letting people delivering packages into customers’ homes. Now, it’s their cars. GM says more than 7 million owners of Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac vehicles are […]

If online shopping is the only way you can get stuff done, you’re in luck.

Amazon has confirmed that Prime Day this year will be extended to two days.

It starts Monday, July 15th at 3 a.m. Eastern time and will run for 48 hours.

This is the 5th ever Prime Day, where you can find more than a million deals on the website.

The sales e vent draws loyal customers but also brings in new ones to its $119 annual free-shipping program.

Amazon announced Tuesday that some products, like Toshiba TVs are already on sale.

